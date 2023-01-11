ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Englewood Public Library has been temporarily closed due to unhealthy levels of methamphetamine, the city said Wednesday.

Following the discovery of meth in the bathrooms of the Boulder Public Library last month, Englewood decided to do testing of its own on Jan. 6. Several areas tested positive for levels above what is considered acceptable.

The main library has been closed along with the north Civic Center lobby and second-floor restrooms at the Civic Center while the city works on remediation of the affected areas.

“The health and safety of our staff, residents and patrons is of the utmost importance to all of us at the City of Englewood,” City Manager Shawn Lewis said.

The Boulder Regional Transportation District downtown station bathrooms and area outside the bathrooms were closed this week after testing positive for meth, as well.

“With this in mind, we decided to proactively conduct testing in our library and other Civic Center locations to ensure safety for all. The test results we received today are troubling, and we immediately began working to remediate affected spaces with the goal of reopening the library as soon as possible. We want to thank our valued library patrons for their patience as we work to ensure our library is safe for everyone,” Lewis said.

The city does not have a timeline for reopening the library or areas of the Civic Center. It is working with health officials and remediation specialists through the special cleaning process of the contaminated areas.