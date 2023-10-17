DENVER (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department asked for the public’s help searching for a person in a potential domestic violence incident that happened around 4 p.m. last Thursday.

Police said a woman went into a Burger King at 900 W. Hampden Ave. and asked for help. While in the restaurant, a man came in, dragged her out by her hair and left with her in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Police were looking for a man in a potential domestic violence incident in Englewood (Credit: Englewood Police Department)

Vehicle wanted in a potential domestic violence incident in Englewood (Credit: Englewood Police Department)

The Escalade SUV did not have any visible license plates and had a damaged passenger side-view mirror.

Englewood Police said investigators had reason to believe this was an incident of domestic violence and were concerned for the woman’s safety.

Police were looking for anyone who recognized the vehicle or the person in the photos provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact 303-761-7410 immediately.