Englewood police searching for 3 suspects after woman found shot at apartment complex

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Englewood are searching for three suspects who fled after officers found at 22-year-old female who was shot at an apartment complex.

Around 4:30 a.m., Englewood police were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Clarkson Street. Upon arrival, officers heard several gunshots.

The woman is in stable condition.

Three suspects fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

Officers and detectives are investigating to determine what led up to this shooting.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.