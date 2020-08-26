Englewood police: One killed in shooting, 3 suspects at large

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a shooting in Englewood on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the shooting occurred near the 3100 block of South Platte River Drive.

EPD said the shooting was reported about 5:32 p.m.

The victim is a male. His name and age have not yet been released.

Three male suspects were seen leaving the area. According to police, they left on bicycles.

EPD said it does not yet have a description for the suspects.

South Platte River Drive is closed in the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.