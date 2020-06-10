Englewood police officer wounded in shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An officer with the Englewood Police Department was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, EPD said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital.

According to EPD, the shooting occurred at the Englewood RTD light rail station.

RTD issued an alert saying shuttle buses were replacing rail services for the C Line between the Evans and Littleton stations.

Police have not yet said whether anyone else was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.