DENVER (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department was involved in a shooting after an hourslong “tactical operation,” the department tweeted on Tuesday night.

The situation developed on the 4100 block of S. Cherokee Street around 3 p.m. and a reverse 911 was sent to nearby residents to shelter in place.

About an hour later, EPD tweeted “W. Oxford Avenue is now closed between S. Bannock Street and S. Delaware Street.”

EPD continued to warn residents to stay out of the area.

At 9:12 p.m., the department tweeted that the situation had “turned into an officer-involved shooting.”

