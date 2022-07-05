ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night and a suspect is in custody, the Englewood Police Department said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police arrived at a home in the 3600 block of South Sherman Street after someone reported a male had been shot. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body and administered aid until Denver medics arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers located and arrested 37-year-old Cordia Blash for the deadly shooting and booked him into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Detention Facility on first-degree murder and other charges.

Along with Englewood PD, the 18th Judicial District responded to the incident which remains under investigation.