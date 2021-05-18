One suspect shot after police respond to stolen vehicle in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Englewood are investigating an officer-shooting that occurred around 11 a.m.

The shooting happened at 1401 East Girard Place while police were responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

One suspect was shot, but their condition is unknown.

No police officers were shot, but several were injured. None of the officers were shot or have life-threatening injuries.

A witness sent us this photo. She ran to her porch after hearing what she said sounded like four gunshots https://t.co/XJ9ljdSxvd pic.twitter.com/ROWKjLWCst — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) May 18, 2021

A witness who talked to Kim Posey on FOX31 NOW said she heard several gunshots then looked out and saw several people injured.

The witness described one officer getting into an ambulance who did not appear to be critically injured. In a second ambulance the witness said she saw EMTs doing chest compressions on a person.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were involved or how serious their injuries are.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details.

The Englewood Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 1401 East Girard Place. No more information is available at this time. We will update as more information becomes available. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) May 18, 2021