Englewood officer injured in fatal shooting released from hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Englewood Police Department officer injured in a fatal shooting last week was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Officer Lauren Riddle has been in the hospital since June 9, when she was shot while responding to an incident at the Englewood RTD light rail station.

EPD said Riddle’s bulletproof vest appears to have worked and may have saved her life.

Riddle, a 6-year veteran of EPD, was one of at least two officers who contacted a 31-year-old man on a platform on the south side of the light rail station the night of June 9. The man was identified as the suspect in a domestic violence incident. Once in contact, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and responding officers, according to police.

The suspect was killed during the shooting. A dog was also shot and killed.

The Arapahoe County Critical Response Team is investigating.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per EPD policy.