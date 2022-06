ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Englewood police are warning residents that a water main break has occurred along the 2700 block of South Clarkson Street.

As a result, South Clarkson Street is closed between East Yale Avenue and East Amherst Avenue.

It is unknown at this time when the roads will reopen and you are encouraged to avoid the area entirely as it appears emergency crews have yet to respond as of this posting.

Check back in here for updates.