DENVER (KDVR) — An Englewood man has been charged with murder after an alleged road rage shooting last week in Denver.

The shooting happened on Friday, Nov. 17 around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue West and Blake Street.

“I am deeply concerned by the number of vehicle-related disputes that have taken place recently in Denver. This case once again illustrates the tragedy that often results when people try to resolve those disputes with firearms,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in an emailed release.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Nicholas Moodley called police dispatch saying that he was with a person who had been shot. Moodley allegedly said the victim was following him and flashed a gun at him, then tried to get into his vehicle.

The dispatcher then asked if Moodley was the one who shot the victim, to which he allegedly answered “yes.”

The victim, 45-year-old Shane Warn, had been shot multiple times in the chest and arm according to police at the scene. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Witnesses told police they saw the two men standing beside their vehicles on Park Avenue. At one point, the suspect allegedly got into his vehicle and left the door open. According to the witnesses, the victim ran up and kicked the door, then was shot and collapsed on the ground.

Police on the scene said they did not find a gun in Warn’s vehicle, but did find one in Moodley’s vehicle.