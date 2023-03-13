ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The library in Englewood reopened Monday after being closed for more than two months.

The library shut down in January after traces of methamphetamine were found in the bathroom. Test results in the bathroom exceeded state thresholds for meth contamination.

Security has been upgraded. Detectors are going up in the bathroom. Access to the building has been reduced to the south side only.

“We hope that these enhanced security measures will help reduce some of the challenges we’ve had,” said Christina Underhill, director of Parks, Recreation and Library.

Among those showing up to check out books: resident Jeff Graf.

“Oh, I’m so glad it’s open. It’s a relief. It offers so much,” Graf said.

Underhill said Englewood has been working with other libraries along the Front Range that have also been dealing with meth discoveries to come up with safety and security measures.