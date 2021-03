ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash that injured at least two people in the Englewood business district caused traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene of an automobile accident at 3384 S. Broadway, at least two patients are being evaluated for their injuries. Crews will remain on scene to eliminate hazards. Traffic is an issue & alternative routes are advised. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/h9XzSMojkJ — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2021

Crews were cleaning up hazards at 3384 S. Broadway after a vehicle crash that injured at least two people, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.





Crash at 3384 S. Broadway in Englewood (Credit:DFD) 2284 S. Broadway, Englewood