Englewood company produces thousands of special masks for hard of hearing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Adco Hearing Products is now selling masks designed and produced especially for the hard of hearing community.

“We need to see people’s facial expressions and their lips to really understand what is going on,” said Boulder hair stylist Sara Des Georges.

“I rely on lip reading like almost 100 percent, 90 percent of the time. People need to understand this is almost like an invisible issue for the hard of hearing and deaf community.”

Adco Hearing Products heard about the need and offered to help even though they had never made a mask.

“The window mask was born. We are not in the mask business by any means, but we are in the business of helping people with hearing loss. So, this is definitely in line with what we do,” said owner Abby Armijo.

The company started a production line in the homes of employees and volunteers to mass produce thousands of hand sewn communication masks.

Armijo said, “We have developed this team. We have a long distance assembly line if you can think of it that way. One person is doing the cutting, then somebody is doing the initial sew, then the finish work all the way down to the packing, even my son who is seven was helping seal and put instructions in the bags.”

Adco is producing a solution for the hearing impaired with a visible barrier and masks with head bands and buttons where the loops attach for folks with hearing aids or Chochlear implants.

“The more we can do to make it easy for people who rely on lip reading, It’s important and we can, so why wouldn’t we? I think that’s the message we need to be sending,” Armijo said.