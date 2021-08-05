Englewood hands out bottled water to residents after E. coli found in water system

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — It was a busy day at the Englewood Civic Center. City employees handed out free, bottled water to residents in need after E. coli was found in some parts of the water system.

It was a real live oasis as thirsty residents streamed in for a taste of cool, clean water. Vehicles lined up and their drivers patiently waited to receive their share of H2O.

Bottled water in bags were handed out and 250-gallon water barrels filled up larger containers.

Englewood resident Lori Miller was one of those people who stopped by the Englewood Civic Center.

”To hear that E. coli was in the water was very concerning,“ said Miller. ”I have a big family. We have a family of five. That is a lot of water to brush your teeth with,“ said Miller.

In addition to the free water today, the Miller family is boiling the water that they need.

”I’m sure you can bathe, you just don’t swallow any of the water,“ said Miller.

Miller is “rolling with the punches.” After surviving COVID, now what they need is water.