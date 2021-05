LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The engine of a car was completely separated from the body of the car after a single-vehicle crash on US 285 early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the Kipling overpass around 5 a.m. The engine of the car was approximately 200 feet away from the body of the car, police said.









Photos from West Metro Fire

The driver of the car was extracted by firefighters and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Lakewood Police are investigating the incident.