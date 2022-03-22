ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A pilot and flight instructor were forced to land in the middle of E-470 earlier this month when their small plane’s engine lost power as they approached Centennial Airport, according to an initial investigation.

The pilot and instructor walked away with only minor injuries from what authorities say was an accident that ended with the plane engulfed in flames and destroyed, says a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report states the pilot reported that the flight was cleared for an instrument approach as they neared the airport, and the initial portion of the approach was uneventful.

The pilot was then asked to land on a parallel runway.

“The runway approach thresholds were not aligned, and the glide path needed to be extended,” the report says. “As the pilot attempted to increase the throttle input, the engine did not respond. He subsequently realized the engine had lost power. The flight instructor noted that there were no indications the engine had lost power – no vibration, coughing, or sputtering. The airplane was unable to glide to the runway, and the flight instructor executed a forced landing to the center median area of an interstate highway.”

NTSB said where the Cessna P210N plane landed was just a half-mile short of the runway.