DENVER (KDVR) – A day designed to inspire intrigue in young people in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics is scheduled to take place on Sept. 24, bringing families the chance to learn together while registering some lifelong memories in the process.

Back in 2011, the first-ever Energy Day Festival was held in Houston to expose younger people to the various careers that can be pursued within the fields of STEM. The event consisted of educational activities that highlighted the daily impact that energy conservation efforts can have on the daily routines of students and their families.

Just over a decade later, Colorado is holding its own iteration of the festival at Denver East High School.

Energy Day Colorado 2022

Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to come across a field of study that fits them perfectly. That’s where events like Energy Day come in, revealing areas of expertise to pursue for students heading into their more formative educational years.

Energy Day Colorado will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1600 City Park Esplanade.

Partnering schools, as well as scientific experts, will come together to put on small to large-scale installations, and hands-on opportunities to instigate the first steps on what is hopefully a lifelong path of striving to learn within the STEM fields.

In addition to the exhibits, a robotics competition led by FIRSTColorado will take place.

The event is free, so consider using up one of the few remaining warm weekends of 2022 at a festival that aims to spark an inquisitive fire in the minds of all who attend.