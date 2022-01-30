Ending mask mandate would be a relief to ‘not have to hound people to put their mask on,’ bar owner says

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver mask mandate will likely expire on February 3. One Capitol Hill bar owner said ending the mandate could bring some relief to his business, especially for the one-year anniversary of the business opening.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good turnout, hopefully the mask mandate will be over,” Kevin Hooper, owner of 3 Kilts Tavern, said.

Business has been tough to come by, but the end of a mask mandate might be a reason to cheers for its owners.

“Since the mask mandate went into effect in November, we’ve gone through a noticeable change, Hooper said.

Hooper said he’s done what he can to keep his employees and customers safe from COVID, but there’s another reason why they’ll be relieved if the mandate ends.

“It’s going to be so much nicer for us not to not have to hound people to put their mask on when they come in,” Hooper said.

Aside from having attractions, serving up drinks and planning events, Hooper said accommodating folks who object to masks has been an unwanted chore.

“It’s really hard as a business owner to manage the people that don’t want to wear the mask,” Hooper said.

If the mandate stays in place, Brett McNamee, another owner of 3 Kilts Tavern, said the rule needs to have some teeth if they’re going to have to keep enforcing the rule.

“I feel like we’re the ones that are putting the word when we have no one else to help us back that up,” McNamee said.

Models show the state could reach 80% immunity from the omicron variant by mid-February.

An official announcement on the mandate is expected next week. Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has said whatever decision is made will be regional, for consistency across the Denver metro.