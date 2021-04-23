Endangered woman missing for two weeks, last seen in Arapahoe County

Parker is described as 5-foot-7 weighing 147 pounds, she was last seen wearing a dark blue coat.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding Ashely Parker, a 36-year-old woman with mental illness.

Parker is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat.

Parker has been missing for approximately two weeks. She was last seen leaving the Main Stay Suites at 680 S. Galena St. in Centennial with a male stranger.

If you see Parker or have any information about where she might be, you’re asked to call the Sheriff Office’s Dispatch Center at 303-795-4711.