AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for 16-year-old Christina who was last seen on Sunday at 10 p.m. in the 13000 block of E. Kansas Place. Police say it is believed she is a danger to herself.

Christina is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a white top with gray shorts. She has bright red curly hair with shaved sides.

If you see her or have seen her, call 911 immediately.