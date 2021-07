DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered teen.

Fifteen-year-old Alexander was last seen in the Castle Pines Village area around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say if you see Alexander or have any information about where he may be, call 303-660-7500.

