Amber alert issued for endangered girls with possibly armed parents

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Bethany and 7-year-old Sophia Jones who were last seen with their parents, and police believe the children are in danger.

The girls were last seen with Trisha and Towon Jones on Oct. 26 leaving Colorado in either a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with Colorado plate: BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with Colorado plate: CGMO17. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe the Jones’ may be armed and the children are in danger.

It was originally reported that police believed the family stayed the night in Raton, New Mexico, but further investigation confirms the family was in Denver at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trisha is described as a 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 32-year-old white female who weighs 160 pounds with brown/green eyes. Towon is a 35-year-old, 6-foot, 3-inch tall Black man who weighs 190 pounds. He has black/brown eyes.

Family missing with endangered girls (CBI Alert, photos from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the parents fled with three daughters, but one was abandoned and found safely.

If you see anyone from this family, call 911 immediately or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500 with any information.