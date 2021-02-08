Endangered Castle Rock man missing since Feb. 4

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 58-year-old man with a history of traumatic brain injury who has been missing for four days.

Robert Gautsche left his care facility in the Silver Heights area on the evening of Feb. 4, according to authorities. Police say he is high functioning and may not appear to be in distress or endangered.

Gautsche was wearing light-colored slipper type shoes, dark colored pants, and a brown leather style jacket. He did not have a phone with him, officials report.

DCSO says he may have gotten a ride the night he disappeared from the King Soopers in Castle Rock.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call Detective Tinsely at 303-784-7810.