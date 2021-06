HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 40-year-old endangered woman named Ashley. She was last seen at 4 p.m. at the Subway at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

Missing/Endangered: Pls help us locate 40 yoa Ashley, missing since around 4:00pm from area of Broadway and HR Pkwy in Highlands Ranch. Last seen wearing maroon leggings, grey zipped hoodie, white tennis shoes. Has developmental disabilities. If seen call DCSO at 303-660-7500 pic.twitter.com/g9raWk143N — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 9, 2021

Ashley may have been or be wearing a white snow beanie with a palm tree on top with maroon leggings, a gray zipped hoodie and white sneakers.

DCSO said she has developmental disabilities. If seen call DCSO at 303-660-7500.