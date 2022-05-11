GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on a missing 33-year-old woman last seen near a Glendale hotel.

Noor Jasmin Toft was last seen on Monday, May 9 at 3:15 p.m.

Toft is currently under medical care that requires treatment according to police.

Toft’s last known location was at the Hampton Inn in Glendale. She may have traveled with a carryon-sized suitcase.

Toft is described as Middle Eastern and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. Toft was last seen wearing a gray hijab.

She has no form of identification.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately or the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.