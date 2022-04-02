DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for an endangered missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Dangelo Ragland has been reported missing since Friday, April 1 around 8 p.m. According to police, Ragland was last seen on foot near 58th and Washington Saturday morning.

Ragland suffers from autism, seizures and has a cognitive impairment. He does not speak.

Ragland is described as an 18-year-old male, with brown eyes and black hair. He is Black and Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes and no socks.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Ragland to call 911 or report information to 720-913-2000.