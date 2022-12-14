DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.
Tadesse was last seen headed westbound from the medical campus. CBI said it is possible she boarded an RTD bus and is headed into Denver.
CBI said Tadesse has a severe medical condition that requires medication.
She is described as:
- Female
- Black/brown
- African American
- 5 feet, 7 inches tall
- Weighs 120 pounds
- Last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, pink shoes and a Spiderman backpack
If you see Tadesse, please call 911 or the University Police Department at Anschutz Medical Campus at 303-724-4444.