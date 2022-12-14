This photo of Sabella Tadesse was taken today. She went missing from Anschutz Medical Campus. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Anschutz Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.

Tadesse was last seen headed westbound from the medical campus. CBI said it is possible she boarded an RTD bus and is headed into Denver.

CBI said Tadesse has a severe medical condition that requires medication.

These photos of Sabella Tadesse were taken today. She went missing from Anschutz Medical Campus. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

She is described as:

Female

Black/brown

African American

5 feet, 7 inches tall

Weighs 120 pounds

Last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, pink shoes and a Spiderman backpack

If you see Tadesse, please call 911 or the University Police Department at Anschutz Medical Campus at 303-724-4444.