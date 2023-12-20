DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver will clear another homeless encampment on Thursday.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Office confirmed the closure to FOX31 on Tuesday.

The encampment is located at 18th Avenue and North Marion Street near Saint Joseph Hospital, and it has been causing problems for residents who live nearby. Several residents told the Problem Solvers in early December that they were prepared to break their leases.

Those living in the upscale Kendrick apartment buildings said they had several safety concerns.

“Drug dealers are coming by. Drug deals are happening, open drug use, there’s needles and human waste everywhere. We’ve had residents report that they found people in stairwells doing fentanyl,” said Corinne, a recent transplant from San Diego.

Other residents reported multiple cars inside their garage were broken into.

The Denver Department of Public Safety said firefighters responded to the area nine times in the seven weeks between Oct. 4-Nov. 21 for situations like a propane tank fire inside a tent.

The Denver Police Department has responded to the area 81 times in the same seven-week time period, although not always for homeless issues.

It has not been confirmed where those living at the encampment will be moved to.

The encampment will be cleaned as part of Johnston’s House1000 Initiative. However, on Tuesday, the city is changing how it measures how long the homeless stay in its program to get people indoors.

Johnston said the new data on the House1000 program dashboard will be more comprehensive and impactful.

As of Dec. 20, 607 people have been moved indoors, and 583 have remained indoors.