BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A pair of EMTs testified Monday during the trial of their two co-workers who are charged in the death of Elijah McClain.

Daniel DeJesus and Austin Bradley were both EMTs on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, when McClain was stopped by police while walking home from a convenience store.

Neither was charged in the case, but both were working alongside Lt. Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, the two paramedics accused of giving the 23-year-old a fatal dose of ketamine.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Cooper for a year or so at that point. Very good medic,” DeJesus testified, before prosecutors quickly objected to character testimony that might portray Cooper in a positive light.

Cooper’s defense attorney, Shana Beggan, wanted the jury to consider what paramedics knew at the time based on information they were given by police officers on the scene.

Beggan: Based on the information you had, that Mr. McClain seemed to be actively resisting?

DeJesus: Yes, ma’am.

Beggan: Did it seem to you, based on the information you had at that time, that Mr. McClain seemed to be stronger than typical?

DeJesus: Yes, ma’am.

Beggan: Do you remember you, based on your perceptions on the scene that night, estimated him to be around 6 feet tall?

DeJesus: Yes.

McClain was far shorter than 6 feet and weighed 140 pounds, but he was given a dose of ketamine meant for someone much heavier.

Prosecutors pointed out that paramedics never took McClain’s vital signs before administering ketamine, sought his consent or explained what ketamine could do to a person.

Jason Slothouber, senior assistant attorney general, played body-worn camera footage in court that showed McClain struggling to breathe. Slothouber then asked Bradley the following questions.

Slothouber: Do you remember Mr. Cooper doing anything to address Mr. McClain’s statements here: “I’m trying, please help me?”

Bradley: I do not recall.

Slothouber: Do you remember Mr. Cichuniec doing anything at this point in time to respond to these statements: “I’m trying, please help me?”

Bradley: I do not recall.

Aurora Fire Rescue employees Cichuniec and Cooper are charged with reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and two counts of assault, including one count of excessive drugging.

It’s unknown if either defendant will take the stand in their own defense.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.