DENVER (KDVR) — With the frigid temperatures expected over the weekend, first responders are prepping to handle frostbite and hypothermia cases.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Common Spirit Health’s partner EMT/EMS services, Stadium Medical and they’re preparing.

“The last couple of days, we are making sure we are prepared with the resources we need to take care of a hypothermic patient,” said Scott Phillips, system director for pre-hospital services at CenturaHealth.

When emergency medical workers respond to a hypothermia call, there are several steps to take, but the first thing is getting the patient inside.

“We’ll get the heaters on, get warm air in the ambulance and start covering them up with just a standard blanket,” Phillips said.

After that, depending on the severity of the case things can get more invasive.

“If they are unconscious we may go as far as doing warm water into their body, putting tubes into their stomach, tubes into their bladder and we’ll flow warm water in and out,” Phillips explained. “All the way up to so much more invasive rewarming techniques, some people will end up on cardiac bypass where we can warm the blood directly.”

The more severe the case, the more likely it can lead to other issues like sepsis, which progresses to septic shock. The condition is the body’s extreme response to a blood infection that can affect the functionality of organs. Healthcare workers emphasize that individuals should make sure they don’t get to that point.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Common Spirit Health admitted 253 patients with hypothermia, in the 2023 fiscal year that number rose nearly 30% to 328 patients and 50% from both years were unhoused people.

“Folks, if you don’t have to go out in the cold, that’s preferable; if you are out in the cold make sure you have adequate clothing, adequate hats, mittens — things like that,” Phillips said.