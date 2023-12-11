ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The emergency medical technician who started CPR on Elijah McClain testified before a jury Monday in the trial of two Aurora paramedics accused in the 23-year-old’s death back in 2019.

Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are being tried on reckless manslaughter and assault charges.

EMT Alisa Gonzalez told jurors when she arrived at the scene Elijah McClain was already being restrained by Aurora police officers in a prone position and she did not see him be combative.

Prosecutor: Did you see anyone from Aurora Fire Rescue attempt to take a pulse?

Gonzalez: No.

Prosecutor: Or get any equipment and take vital signs?

Gonzalez: No.

Gonzalez said McClain was administered ketamine by the Aurora paramedics, and when he was getting loaded into the ambulance she saw vomit on him, but testified that she could not recall if anyone checked his airway.

Gonzalez said when the group realized McClain had no pulse, she began CPR and was then switched out.

McClain went into cardiac arrest and died a few days later. A revised statement by the coroner said McClain died due to ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

Travis Chambers, another witness Monday, testified about the training he provided to Aurora paramedics in 2018 about the protocols for using ketamine. He discussed the dosages, and how to determine if a patient exhibited what at the time was called excited delirium.

That is what the paramedics claimed about McClain, who was given a large dose of the drug.

“The large dose does increase the chance of harmful side effects,” Chambers said, discussing the drug in general terms.

Dosages are determined by weight and defense attorneys questioned how paramedics were trained to determine weight in a non-hospital situation.

The trial is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m., Dec. 12, in Adams County.