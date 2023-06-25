Bayli Jenski said she was biking to paramedic school in Denver on Tuesday when she heard a cry for help. (KDVR)

DENVER – A mother and her newborn are healthy thanks to the quick thinking of an EMT on her way to class.

Alaska native Bayli Jenski has been an EMT for four years and is now in Denver attending paramedic school.

Jenski said she was riding her bike to class Tuesday morning when she heard a cry for help.

“There was this older guy with a safety vest on standing there and he looked completely lost,” Jenski said. “Next to him on the sidewalk was this woman in the process of giving birth.”

Jenski said she instructed the man to call 911 while she took action.

“I throw my bike down, throw my backpack down and I’m at this woman’s legs,” Jenski said. “I grab this sweater and the baby comes out immediately.”

Jenski said the baby wasn’t breathing at first.

“The first thing you do is dry and stimulate to get them to take that first breath and start crying,” Jenski said. “We train on that very frequently and neonatal necessitation is a big thing. It’s not likely to happen, but when it does, if it does, our entire agency is pretty well prepared.”

A short time after, Jenski said the baby started to breathe.

“She let out this big cry,” Jenski said. “I’m looking at her airways there’s no mucus or anything, her eyes are open, her mouth is open and so she’s crying pretty good.”

Jenski said the ambulance arrived shortly after and she continued on her way to school.

“I was in class for maybe 10 minutes and one of our lead instructors comes in and she’s like looking at the class and says, ‘Who delivered a baby this morning?’ and I was like, ‘That was me,’” Jenski said.

It’s a day Jenski said she won’t ever forget.

“It’s kind of a crazy story to be in school for the beginning of the second week and happen upon a delivery a block away from school,” Jenski said.