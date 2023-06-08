SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — People are still struggling with the aftermath of the Marshall Fire since it destroyed more than $2 billion of property in 2021.

In July 2022, Superior homeowner Adam Ciesielski showed FOX31 an empty lot where his home of 10 years was destroyed.

“It’s 900 grand to rebuild something that I bought eight years ago for a third of that price,” Ciesielski said at the time.

Adam Ciesielski lost his dream home in the Marshall Fire. Then, he suffered another blow when crews removed the foundation where he planned to rebuild. (KDVR)

Ciesielski showed FOX31 proof that his foundation was removed, despite being deemed safe and despite a notification sent to Boulder County. He said all involved parties are working to address the costly issue, but it is taking far too long.

“No progress whatsoever, I see these gorgeous houses being built, and I think about the one that I had and I lived in for 10 years. And there’s nothing there,” Ciesielski said.

Now, the outcome of the Marshall Fire investigation is spurring mixed emotions for Ciesielski.

“Great to hear that people were working on it and other people were affected, but on the other hand, it feels like there’s people not taking blame that should be taking blame,” he said.

Ciesielski said he hopes every resident will have a chance to see justice to account for all they have lost.

“A lot of people watch this on the news, but for me, I drive past this place two times a week and I see that there’s nothing here,” he said.