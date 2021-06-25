‘Empowered women empower women’: One last goodbye for Aristea Brady

DENVER (KDVR) — Aristea Brady’s favorite saying during her time as the main anchor at FOX31 and throughout her career was “empowered women empower women.”

That’s why we caught up with some of the anchors and reporters that she worked with over the years to get their thoughts about the legacy she leaves behind on them as she says goodbye to her time on the anchor desk.

“Aristea will never know how much her support has meant to me,” said current anchor and reporter Erika Gonzalez.

Rachel Skytta shared a personal story about her experience in Denver after a tough day in the field last year.

“There was one day last fall that I was covering the wildfires….I worked a long day by myself, drove a long distance, got home very late at night. I was feeling bitter and defeated,” Skytta said. “The next day in our afternoon meeting Aristea sort of stopped the meeting to sort of just say ‘Hey, good job, what you did yesterday was incredible’ and that meant a lot to me.”

Political reporter Gabrielle Franklin talked about how Aristea greeted her during her first day in Denver.

“The moment that really stands out for me is when I first joined the FOX31 family,” Franklin said. “You’re just so welcoming and you made sure I was comfortable.”

“You took me under your wing,” Multimedia journalist Nicole Fierro said. “You staying up with me all night during the disappearance of Gannon Stauch as we uncovered exclusive information, you were right there by my side, cheering me on.”

Others shared funnier moments that ended up showing them how much she cared.

“The very first time I met Aristea was my first week on the job,” said reporter Aimee Lewis. “I had to be in studio but I didn’t realize at the time that my feet would be in the shot and I was unfortunately wearing sneakers….She got up from behind the anchor desk, ran over to me, took the shoes off of her feet and gave them to me.”

Throughout her time she’s always inspired journalists who just arrived in Denver, those who have been here for a while and other journalists who have moved on to other markets or jobs.

“There’s a saying, ‘lift as you climb’ and you are the epitome of that my friend,” Zora Stephenson, a former reporter and current sideline analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks said. “I cherish you, I thank you, I am so thankful for everything you have done for me.”

“You kind of took me under your wing and you were the encouragement that I needed,” said Jessica Lebel, a Pinpoint Weather meteorologist. “I just really really appreciate it.”

“Even this week she recognized me on the air when I worked late, trying to break a story and that coming from the main anchor was very special.”

Aristea Brady, a Greenwood Village native, anchored her final newscast on Friday after joining FOX31 in 2014. A nationwide search is underway to find her replacement.