DENVER (KDVR) – Children’s Hospital Colorado and their partner participants are holding a special free event Friday, May 6 to help address issues attached to mental health among Colorado’s youth.

According to the hospital, a record number of patients have been seeking help in regard to mental health. In 2022, they saw a 47% increase in patients visiting emergency departments for behavioral health concerns in the first three months of the year, compared to the same time period in 2021.

The event being held this Friday will be called: Friday Night Lights: Shining a Light on Mental Health – Benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Pediatric Mental Health Institute.

The event will be held at Empower Field at Mile High from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., located at 1701 Bryant Street Denver, CO 80204.

NFL player Ben Garland, a former Denver Bronco, and his Wingman 63 Foundation are hosting the event, which will include a stair climb event for teens, kids, and their families.

Those with questions can email them to CCD@childrenscolorado.org.

The goals for the event outlined on their website include raising awareness of mental health, reducing the stigma surrounding a request for help, and equipping attendees with practical take-home tools to support their mental health going forward.