DENVER (KDVR) — A fire broke out on Thursday in an area that was under construction at Empower Field at Mile High, triggering memory recall for those in the community who were present the last time a local football mecca caught on fire.

Back in 2002, the Mile High Stadium was two years into a retirement of sorts, which began when the Denver Broncos decided to relocate their home to Invesco Field at Mile High, the Associated Press reported at the time. Following that change in 2000, the former house of the Orange and Blue was set on an irreversible course for demolition.

In mid-January of 2002, mere days into the demolition process, a fire broke out at the stadium that had sparked from a welder’s mistake. It would go onto scorch carpeting, ceilings, enclosed seating on the club level, and a 100-by-100-foot section on the second deck.

“Even though they’re tearing it down, I hate to see it burn down,” said Robert Kellogg to FOX31 as he joined onlookers watching the fire from a distance.

Some who stood by to watch the fire at the time felt this was the stadium’s way of throwing one last hoorah before completely being eradicated from the Denver skyline.

According to Matt Sugar, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Football Stadium District, “crews were working in the area where the blaze occurred.”

Thirty minutes passed before 44 firefighters were able to suppress the fire, which resulted in zero injuries.

What was believed to have expedited the fire’s spread was the fact that the emergency sprinkler system had been decommissioned ahead of the demolition. Fire Lt. Mike Engelbert told the AP that heavy damage had been sustained on the club level where furniture and carpeting had been left behind.

Back here in the year 2022, Empower Field is not scheduled for a replacement anytime soon. Fortunately, in addition to the 75 responding firefighters, the emergency sprinkler system was able to aid the suppression of the blaze.

Fire investigators are now beginning their work to determine what the cause was. Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley said the wind may have helped spread the flames, but that’s also part of the investigation.

The seats are made of a petroleum compound that causes high heat, but what impact that had on the spread of the fire is also under investigation.

Investigators are also looking to see if there is any significant damage that could impact the structural safety of the stadium.