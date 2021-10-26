Empower Field at Mile High to host veterans job fair

DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all veterans: Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will cohost the Denver Veterans Job Fair on Oct. 28.

An event free to veterans, their spouses, and active-duty military personnel will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. DAV offers a range of career opportunities from entry-level to senior management in fields such as construction and medical.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open.”

To register for the Denver Veterans Job fair, go to jobs.dav.org.