JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says cleanup is underway after a chemical spill at CoorsTek.

The incident was reported before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Approximately 85 to 90 employees were working at the Coors canning facility in Golden when sulfuric acid was spilled.

The employees were forced to evacuate the facility. Roads surrounding Coors, including 32nd Avenue and McIntyre Street and 13th Street and Ford Street, were closed for several hours.

The sheriff’s office said that all public roads around the Coors facility have reopened.

Cleanup from the sulfuric acid spill continued on Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.