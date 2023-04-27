DENVER (KDVR) — After two people were found dead inside the American Elm restaurant over the weekend, the office of the medical examiner has released the cause of death.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were killed in a shooting inside the restaurant located on the corner of 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street in the West Highlands.

On Thursday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed Vaughn-Dahler was killed as the result of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

FOX31 was told by Vaughn-Dahler’s husband she was the general manager of the restaurant and has a 12-year-old child.

Gutierrez Morales was killed as a result of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police are still working to gather information on what happened inside the restaurant and what led to the shooting. At this time no suspect information has been released.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support both families.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).