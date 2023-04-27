DENVER (KDVR) — After two people were found dead inside the American Elm restaurant over the weekend, the office of the medical examiner has released the cause of death.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were killed in a shooting inside the restaurant located on the corner of 38th Avenue and Raleigh Street in the West Highlands.

On Thursday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed Vaughn-Dahler was killed as the result of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

FOX31 was told by Vaughn-Dahler’s husband she was the general manager of the restaurant and has a 12-year-old child.

Gutierrez Morales was killed as a result of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police are still working to gather information on what happened inside the restaurant and what led to the shooting. At this time no suspect information has been released.

GoFundMe has been set up to support both families. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 720-913-7867 (STOP).