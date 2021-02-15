Empire officer ‘banged up’ after crash during pursuit of stolen car on I-70

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Empire police officer was injured after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.
The incident happened around 10:44 a.m. on I-70 in Clear Creek County.
An Empire police officer was involved in the crash. The officer was injured but is expected to be okay.
Not many details are known about what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.
We have a reporter on scene getting more information. We will update this story as soon as we learn new details.