Empire officer ‘banged up’ after crash during pursuit of stolen car on I-70

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Empire police officer was injured after the pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on Interstate 70 on Monday.

The incident happened around 10:44 a.m. on I-70 in Clear Creek County.

An Empire police officer was involved in the crash. The officer was injured but is expected to be okay.

An Empire police officer was hit during a chase of a stolen car on I70 in Clear Creek County. I am told he is banged up, but ok. Working on details about other cars and people involved. ⁦@KDVR⁩ ⁦@channel2kwgn⁩ pic.twitter.com/trYTGpEur6 — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) February 15, 2021

Not many details are known about what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured.

