Emotions heightened on day four of demonstrations in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Following three days and nights of demonstrations and destruction, some Denver natives decided to scrub graffiti off of signs and poles invoking mixed reactions from people passing by.

“It’s a small number of people who would do something destructive like this, but behind the message it’s kind of understood that it’s time to do something,” Denver resident Sydney Orwig said, adding, “I think that people are just fed up, it’s upsetting.”

While FOX31 captured Orwig and her two friends cleaning, our cameras also filmed a number of community reactions.

Davis Gaul walked in front of the FOX31 camera, blocking our interview with Orwig’s friend Jacob Higgins.

“I’m just being outside, not being a cop, and I think it’s important see these messages for a little while, before they started cleaning up,” Gaul said.

“I stand for everything that’s happening, but I am going to come up and clean street signs and stuff, doesn’t mean I don’t agree with what’s happening,” Higgins told Gaul.

“And I’m not disagreeing with you, what I’m doing is being here so the message can get out a little longer,” Gaul replied.

A few blocks down at Pearl and Colfax, some individuals at the Residence Uptown Lofts expressed their fear.

“I usually don’t have my Life Alert on me, but I have my life alert on me 24/7, in the shower,” resident Dorothy Jo Anderson said, adding, “This is supposed to be about peaceful demonstrations.”

FOX31 spoke to another resident, 63-year-old Cynthia Wilson, who feared she would have to jump out of her fifth floor apartment Saturday night as she watched people set fire to dumpsters and mattresses by her building.

“It’s okay to protest, but when you start making it personal when you start setting apartment buildings on fire, breaking windows of stores,” Wilson said, adding, “It hurts. You say black lives matter, well if that’s the case, you don’t think what color is up in here. I don’t care what color you are, you don’t have the right to do what you are doing.”