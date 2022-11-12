AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a man and a vehicle in connection to a stolen emotional support animal that was taken from a 7-Eleven last week.

Saturday, Nov. 5, Desmond Harris told the Problem Solvers about his emotional support animal Cassius.

Harris received Cassius when he lost sight in one eye from a car crash and said the canine helped in his recovery.

A family friend who was walking Cassius stopped by a 7-Eleven near 17th Avenue and Peoria Street and left the dog tied to a pole outside.

The man in the photos provided by Harris was the person caught on camera taking Cassius from where he was restrained.

Cassius was placed into the man’s Jeep which then drove away from the scene.

Harris has been on a frantic search for his dog ever since.

FOX31 contacted Aurora police who confirmed this person and the Jeep are being sought in connection with this case.

Both Harris and police in Aurora are asking anyone who has seen the man or this Jeep to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.