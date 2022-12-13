DENVER (KDVR) — According to the City of Denver, there have been around 600 migrants brought to Denver and then placed in emergency shelters and locations over the last few months.

The city released this information Monday:

153 migrants are currently being accommodated in the city’s emergency shelter

48 migrants have been relocated to a church-run shelter site

52 additional migrants arrived at local homeless shelters overnight

35 migrants are currently preparing for reunification to connect with family or friends and transitioning out of the city-managed emergency shelter

FOX31 and Channel 2 toured one of the locations. The city has asked the media to keep the location private for the safety of the migrants.

The shelter FOX31 toured is expected to have 275 cots by the end of the day Tuesday. The tour guide shared off-camera that FED Boulder has provided meals for lunch and dinner for the migrants.

The tour guide also said this shelter has seen anywhere between 200-500 migrants over the last week. One migrant told FOX31 and Channel 2 off camera that he came from Guatemala and since arriving at the shelter, things have been marvelous.

The city has also established a drop-off location for physical donations, run by Papagayo, at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios located at 5255 W. Warren Ave.

“My husband and I saw on FOX31 news they were taking donations. They don’t have anything besides the clothes that they arrived with. It just gives us a good opportunity to share love,” Shirley Redding said at the donation center.

The church will accept donations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.

Below is a list of items urgently needed. Please note, this list is subject to change based on supply and demand.

Coats (men’s small and medium, women’s medium)

Pants (waist 30-33)

Socks

Underwear

Winter apparel (hats, gloves, scarves, boots)

Children’s clothing for ages 10 and younger

Overall, they are in high demand for any new clothing for adults in small, medium and large with a special need for medium in both men’s and women’s sizes. There is also a special need for winter weather clothing.

Both the shelter and the church are looking for volunteers. Anyone looking to volunteer needs to be registered, which you can do on the office of emergency management section of the city’s website.