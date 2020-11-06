Emergency homeless shelter to open in Aurora for the winter

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A new emergency shelter will open in north Aurora this fall, the City announced on Friday.

“The combination of cold nights and the spread of COVID-19 raised serious concerns about there being enough available shelter space in Aurora this winter,” said Jessica Prosser, the director of Housing and Community Services for the city. “The emergency shelter is a way for us to make sure some of the most vulnerable members of our community have a safe place to stay while observing COVID precautions and preventing the spread of the virus.”

The shelter, operated by Mile High Behavioral Healthcare, will be available for up to 100 people and will follow social distancing regulations.

The site is being funded by federal Emergency Solutions Grant dollars. It will cost approximately $185,000 a month to operate. The Arapahoe County CARES Program is funding the setup and supplies, estimated to cost about $100,000.

Plans also include outdoor space for RV parking and tent set up, with access to services in a secure area.

The shelter will be open in late November to early December and remain open through April. The shelter will be open 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

The shelter will be located at a vacant warehouse at 3293 Oakland St.

People wishing to use the shelter must check in at the Aurora Day Resource Center located at 13387 E. 19th Pl. to have a COVID-19 screening.

On nights when the cold is life-threatening, the Aurora Cold-Weather Outreach team is activated. People seeking shelter can use the Day Resource Center, the new emergency shelter and the Comitis Crisis Center. Additionally, motel vouchers from Aurora Warms the Night will be available for up to 450 people.

According to the City, these efforts combined will allow the same number of people to be sheltered this winter as during pre-pandemic winters.