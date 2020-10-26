Emergency crews respond to immobilized hiker on Mount Sanitas

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Intense wintery conditions rolled in on Saturday evening as first responders were summoned to the Goat Trail on Mount Sanitas to rescue a 78-year-old hiker stranded on the descent.

Around 5:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District and several other agencies flocked to the Boulder-adjacent trail to provide first-aid to the woman following an ankle injury.

Crews escorted her to the trailhead where she was reunited with her husband, who then took her to an unnamed nearby hospital.

According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the rescue efforts lasted approximately 1.5 hours. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.