(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An emergency alert has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) following reports of a tornado Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5.

Take shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, per NWS. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or vehicle move to the closest shelter and protect yourself from flying debris, said NWS.

  • Funnel cloud spotted in north El Paso County
    Courtesy of Kevin Colacchio
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Black Forest, Monument and Palmer Lake by NWS Pueblo.

