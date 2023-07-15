PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A destructive wood-boring beetle has been detected for the first time in Arapahoe County. The emerald ash borer was detected in June in a small area in northeast Littleton, raising concerns as the beetle continues to spread.

“Now that it’s been announced in Littleton, we’re going to see a lot more calls on it.” Davey Tree District Manager Jay Judd said.

Judd’s team has been busy treating ash trees in Boulder and other confirmed EAB communities since 2013 but expects parts of his business to increase in Douglas County now.

“This has been here for about a month,” he said. “But you don’t know unless you hear about it.”

The beetle was first discovered in Colorado back in 2013, in Boulder County, and has since been detected in Broomfield, Larimer County, Erie and Thornton.

An estimated 1.45 million ash trees exist in metro Denver, and Judd said it would be a major hit to lose even a portion of that.

“That’s a lot of ash trees to be plucking out, and the value of our trees in a place that’s so unforgiving, is super important,” he said.

In an undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The highly destructive insects which kill ash trees are metallic green and about 1/2-inch long. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

How to treat trees for emerald ash borer?

Judd said there are treatment options, but only if you beat the beetle to your tree.

Even if you don’t live in a confirmed area, Judd said now is the time to be treating your ash trees.

“I think we learned a lot from other cities,” he said. “Boulder is a testament to that. Boulder still has ash trees, they’ve had them there for a decade. They were able to get ahead of it.”

Treatment options include drenching the soil near the base of the tree or injecting the tree with insecticide.

Judd said the injection option is more efficient and lasts about twice as long.