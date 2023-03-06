Firefighters in Evergreen rescued an elk that had fallen through thin ice on March 6. (Credit: Evergreen Fire/Rescue)

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An elk that unfortunately “ignored warnings about thin ice” and fell was rescued from a frozen pond by firefighters in Evergreen on Monday.

The elk, while now safe, was understandably cold after the incident, according to Evergreen Fire-Rescue.

This is not the first time Evergreen Fire/Rescue has had to save an elk that did not heed the thin ice warnings. On Feb. 17, firefighters rescued another elk after witnesses called 911.

In this case, neighbors also did the right thing and called the proper authorities for the rescue.

The firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a chute through the ice and poles to move the elk so it could be rescued.

Evergreen Fire suggested that humans take this elk’s hardship to heart, saying “inconsistent temperatures are weakening ice.”

“We can learn from this elk’s experience: Stay off the ice. If you see someone fall in, call 911 like these neighbors did,” Evergreen Fire said on social media.

Last week, firefighters with North Metro and Thornton teamed up to rescue two dogs that had fallen through the ice.

Earlier in February, Adams County and Westminster firefighters teamed up to rescue a 155-pound St. Bernard that fell into the ice there.