EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders were called to a frozen pond Friday night to rescue an elk that had fallen through the ice.

The large animal was dragged out of the pond near Timbervale Drive by Evergreen Fire/Rescue firefighters after it fell through the ice.

The department said in a tweet, “Human witnesses did the right thing and called 911.”

Video of the rescue shows the elk was kind of stunned when it got out of the water but seemed fine after being removed from the frozen pond.